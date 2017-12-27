South Korean prosecutors seek 12-year jail term for Samsung heir Lee

(Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday sought a 12-year jail term for Electronics Jay Y. on appeal after a lower sentenced him to five years in August for bribery in a case that rocked the country.

The High is expected to rule on the case in late January. Lee, the 49-year-old heir to one of the world's biggest corporate empires, has been detained since February on charges of corruption.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)