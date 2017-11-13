JUST IN
Business Standard

SpiceJet Q2 FY18 profit surges 79% on high passenger yield

Net income from operations rose about 30% to 17.97 billion rupees

Reuters 

SpiceJet
The airline's standalone net profit came in at 1.05 billion rupees

SpiceJet Ltd reported a 79 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by an increase in passenger yield.

The airline's standalone net profit, which excludes results of units SpiceJet Merchandise and SpiceJet Technic, came in at 1.05 billion rupees ($16.04 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 589.1 million rupees last year.

Net income from operations rose about 30 percent to 17.97 billion rupees.

Passenger yield, a measure of average fare and distance flown, climbed 7 percent, while domestic passenger load factor, which measures how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity is used, was in excess of 94 percent.
First Published: Mon, November 13 2017. 15:41 IST

