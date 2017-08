Ltd posted a rise of about 18% in quarterly on Thursday.

The airline's standalone net profit, which excludes of units Merchandise and Technic, came in at Rs 175 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 149 crore a year ago.

Passenger yields, a measure of fares and distance flown, rose 9% during the quarter, while average load factor was 94.07%.

The carrier plans to add around six Boeing 737 next generation aircraft during Q3 and Q4 and expand its Bombardier fleet by adding two more Q400s.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)