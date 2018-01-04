Spotify makes confidential filing for U.S. IPO -source

By and B. Baker

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Music streaming service has filed confidentially with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering and is targeting a direct listing in the first half of 2018 that would allow some longtime investors to out, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

If Spotify, which was valued at as much as $19 billion last year, goes ahead with its plans, it would be the first major company to carry out a direct listing, an unconventional way to pursue an without raising new capital.

A direct listing mainly eliminates the need for a Wall Street or to underwrite an along with many associated fees and could change the way companies approach selling shares to the public.

The confidential filing was initially reported by outlet Axios.

The now allows all companies, regardless of revenue, to file a draft registration statement confidentially before they unveil their financials.

is the biggest global music streaming company and counts and as its main rivals. had previously reported was aiming to file for an in late 2017 and list with early this year.

declined to comment.

was sued by last week for allegedly using thousands of songs without a license and compensation to the Wixen is seeking damages worth at least $1.6 billion.

intends to proceed with a U.S. direct listing in the first half of 2018 despite the lawsuit, according to a source familiar with the matter. Goldman Sachs, and are helping arrange the listing, the source added.

The lawsuit is unlikely to have a major impact on Spotify's IPO, said Luke DeMarte, a at not involved. DeMarte said he expects Wixen to settle its case for far less than the damages it is seeking and that it is unlikely any of the publisher lawsuits go to trial.

"It is not in Wixen's interests or its constituents' interests to stop or really inflict harm on them because it is the main game in town for streaming," DeMarte said.

The company said in June it had more than 140 million active users while listing more than 30 million songs. last reported more than 60 million paid users, twice that of Apple Music, its closest rival.

