Stocks tumble as Italian crisis knocks global sentiment

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares extended a global sell-off in early trading Wednesday as Italy's political crisis provoked a heavy retreat on Wall Street, sent the to a 10-month low and pushed up borrowing costs for the government in Rome.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was down 1.1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei average <.N225> shed 1.7 percent to hit a six-week low. South Korea's <.KS11> and the Australian stock benchmark <.AXJO> slipped 1.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

On Wall Street on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 1.58 percent to 24,361.45, the <.SPX> lost 1.16 percent to 2,689.86 and the <.IXIC> dropped 0.5 percent to 7,396.59.

Investors fear that repeat elections in the zone's third-largest - which could come as soon as July - may become a de-facto referendum on Italian membership of the bloc and the country's role in the

Short-dated Italian bond yields - a sensitive gauge of political risk - soared 1.5 percentage points from Monday to their highest since 2013 in their biggest move in nearly 26 years.

Markets LLC reported average trading volume in the debt is up by more than 60 percent in May compared to the month prior.

Safe-haven bonds and German bunds rallied, as did the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar and gold. The fell against the Swiss franc, and U.S. dollar, nearing $1.15 and touching its lowest point since July.

"It's not surprising that investors fled fragile emerging markets and and sought safety in cash," said Yasuo Sakuma, at

"I have been waiting for a 5 percent correction for some time. But I probably wouldn't start buying on a full scale unless the Nikkei drops below the 21,000 level and financial names stabilize."

In Asia, the focus was also on the on-again, off-again U.S.-North Korean summit and the U.S.- trade relationship.

An to North Korean leader arrived in on Monday, Japanese reported, and the said a "pre-advance" team was traveling to the city to meet the North Koreans.

The reports indicate that planning for the summit, initially scheduled for June 12, is moving ahead.

The also said on Tuesday that it would continue pursuing actions on trade with China, days after and announced a to their dispute and suggested that tensions had cooled.

Emerging market stocks <.MSCIEF> lost 0.5 percent, marking a new low point for the year, under continued pressure from a rising U.S. dollar for countries that often borrow in that

struggled under pressure from expectations that and would pump more to counter potential supply shortfalls from and Iran, even as U.S. output has surged in recent years.

U.S. crude futures stood at $66.45 per barrel after falling for five sessions.

