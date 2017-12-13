Supreme Court allows use of petcoke by cement industry

-
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the cement industry to use petcoke as a feedstock, which had been banned last month to clean up the air in Delhi and its neighbouring states.
Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur, while issuing the exemption order for cement units, asked the government to frame guidelines for the use of petcoke.
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
