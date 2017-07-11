Suzuki shares fall, Dutch authorities to probe emissions practice

TRENDING ON BS
Western Digital says it matched rivals' bids for Toshiba chip unit

Reuters  |  TOKYO 

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T> fell as much as 4.1 percent early on Tuesday after Dutch prosecutors said they would investigate the automaker's possible misuse of vehicle emissions software.

Prosecutors were responding after the Dutch road authority found that Suzuki Vitara models produced unacceptably high levels of toxic emissions during road tests. The authority also named Fiat Chrysler's Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A spokesman at Suzuki's Japanese headquarters said the company was still in the process of gathering the facts.

At 0032 GMT, the stock was down 3.2 percent, while the broader Tokyo market was roughly flat.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

