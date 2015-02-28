Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stomach for free-market economics faces a major test on Saturday, in a Budget India's top economic advisor has warned could wreck the leader's promises of "good days" if there's no roadmap to reform. Reaping the benefits of low global prices for oil, India's main import, Modi's government sees itself in a sweet spot with spare cash to modernise ageing roads and railways without busting fiscal deficit and inflation targets. Read our full coverage on Union Budget "Let us stop unnecessary expenditure so that money ...
Budget will test Modi's reform zeal
Investors are expecting a further shift in expenditure from subsidies to infrastructure
Reuters |
This article is no longer available in our repository.
There could be multiple reasons for this.
You could try searching for this headline on the source website (reuters.com).