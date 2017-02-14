Toshiba prepares to unveil $6 billion nuclear hole, other perils threaten

Toshiba warned of a potential multi-billion dollar nuclear writedown in December

Toshiba warned of a potential multi-billion dollar nuclear writedown in December

on Tuesday will detail a writedown of close to $6 billion after bruising cost overruns at its US nuclear arm, turning investor attention to the Japanese group’s efforts to fix that and other balance sheet headaches.



The TVs-to-construction conglomerate warned of a potential multi-billion dollar nuclear writedown in December, a year after a $1.3 billion scandal. Sources familiar with the matter say the final charge, to be detailed alongside quarterly earnings, will be as high as 700 billion yen ($6.2 billion), a sum which alone would wipe out the company’s shareholder equity. Toshiba, is also expected to outline the prospects for its nuclear arm and update investors on efforts to raise capital, including through the sale of a stake in its flagship memory chips business.



“The question for is how is it going to move forward,” said Masahiko Ishino, analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Centre. He added would need to show how it could stay competitive in the cash-generating but capital-intensive memory chip industry, given its battered balance sheet.



has offered a 19.9 per cent of its prize chips business to investment funds and rivals including Bain Capital, SK Hynix and Micron Technology.

Reuters