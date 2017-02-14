Trump says will be 'tweaking' outstanding trade relationship with Canada

TRENDING ON BS
Reuters  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States will be "tweaking" its trade relationship with Canada, unlike its trade ties with Mexico where it faces a more severe situation.

"We have a very outstanding trade relationship with Canada. We'll be tweaking it," Trump said at a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House.

"It's a much less severe situation than what's taking place on the southern border. On the southern border, for many, many years the transaction was not fair to the United States."

