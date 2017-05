Donald Trump wants more US-Israeli trade with narrower US deficit

US President Donald Trump, at the start of a two-day visit to Israel, said on Monday in that he seeks a higher level of bilateral commerce but a lower US trade deficit with

The United States is Israel's single-largest trading partner by country, but third-largest regional market behind Europe and Asia. was the first country to sign a Agreement (FTA) with the US, in 1985.

In 2016, the US exported $8.1 billion of goods and services to while importing $17.6 billion from for a trade deficit of nearly $10 billion.

Overall, the United States has a global foreign trade deficit of about $44 billion. Only 11 per cent of total imports into come from the US.

"Already our two countries do a great deal of business together. We have a strong foundation on which to build an even closer trading relationship that benefits both of our countries," said in a speech after meeting Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

He then turned away from his script to Rivlin and added half-jokingly: "I'm going to try and narrow that trade deficit just a little bit, is that okay?"

Trump's administration has ordered a study into the causes of US trade deficits and a clamp-down on import duty evasion. He believes that large deficits are slowing American growth and employment.

Over the first four months of 2017, the US trade deficit with has narrowed, to $2.8 billion from $3.3 billion in the same period last year, mainly due to higher US exports to

While maintains a trade surplus with the United States, it has deficits with Europe and Asia.

Hoping to re-start frozen Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, earlier landed in on the second leg of a trip that began with a weekend visit to Saudi Arabia.

He will hold talks separately with Israeli Prime Minister and Palestinian President in a stopover lasting 28 hours.