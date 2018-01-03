U.S. blocks MoneyGram sale to China's Ant Financial

The $1.2 billion deal's collapse represents blow for Jack Ma, the of Chinese Holding Ltd , who owns together with Alibaba executives. He was looking to expand Financial's footprint amid fierce domestic competition from Chinese rival Tencent Holdings Ltd's <0700.HK> WeChat payment platform.

Ma, Chinese citizen who appears frequently with leaders from the highest echelons of the Communist Party, had promised Trump in meeting year ago that he would create 1 million U.S. jobs.

shares were down 8.5 percent at $12.06 in after-market trading.

The companies decided to terminate their deal after the in the (CFIUS) rejected their proposals to mitigate concerns over the safety of data that can be used to identify U.S. citizens, according to sources familiar with the confidential discussions.

"Despite our best efforts to work cooperatively with the U.S. government, it has now become clear that CFIUS will not approve this merger," said in statement.

standard CFIUS review lasts up to 75 days, and the companies had gone through the process three times in order to address concerns. Additional security measures and protocols that the companies suggested failed to reassure CFIUS, the sources said.

" is prohibited by statute from publicly disclosing information filed with CFIUS. CFIUS reviews focus on national security concerns and Treasury takes the role as of CFIUS very seriously, to ensure that CFIUS identifies and addresses any national security concerns posed by such foreign investment," said.

The U.S. has toughened its stance on the sale of companies to Chinese entities, at time when Trump is trying to put pressure on to help tackle North Korea's nuclear ambitions and be more accommodative on trade and foreign exchange issues.

The deal is the latest in string of Chinese acquisitions of U.S. companies that have failed to clear CFIUS. They include China-backed buyout fund Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC's $1.3 billion of U.S. chip maker , Group Co Ltd's $2.7 billion of U.S. Genworth Inc and Chinese buyout firm Orient Hontai Capital's $1.4 billion of U.S. mobile marketing firm

SERVICES DEALS

The MoneyGram's deal demise is also the latest example of how CFIUS' focus on cyber security and the integrity of personal data is prompting it to block deals in sectors not traditionally associated with national security, such as services.

Other U.S. services deals by Chinese firms are waiting for approval from CFIUS, including Co's of hedge fund-of-funds firm from Anthony Scaramucci, the Trump administration's former communications

Skybridge and HNA did not immediately respond to requests for comment on what impact they believed the blocked deal would have on them.

Dallas-based has approximately 350,000 locations in more than 200 countries. was looking to take over not so much for its U.S. presence but to expand in growing markets outside of

and said they will now explore and develop initiatives to work together in and digital payments in China, India, the and other Asian markets, as well as in the This cooperation will take the form of commercial agreements, one of the sources said.

CFIUS only reviews mergers and acquisitions, so any arrangements reached by and that do not involve transaction would not be subject to its review.

"What is more likely to happen at this point is that will sell to another company, and one company that has shown interest in the past is Euronet," said Gil Luria, an at D. Davidson & Co.

clinched an $18 per share all-cash deal to acquire in April, seeing off competition from U.S.-based , which had made an unsolicited offer for and openly lobbied U.S lawmakers, saying Ant's proposal created national security risk.

Euronet did not immediately respond to question about whether Euronet would return with new offer for

said it paid $30 million termination fee for the deal's collapse.

