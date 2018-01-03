U.S. blocks MoneyGram sale to China's Ant Financial on national security concerns

By Greg Roumeliotis

(Reuters) - Financial's plan to acquire U.S. money transfer company International Inc collapsed on Tuesday after U.S. panel rejected it over national security concerns, the most high-profile Chinese deal to be torpedoed under the administration of U.S.

The $1.2 billion deal's failure represents blow for Jack Ma, the of Chinese Holding Ltd, who owns together with Alibaba executives. He was looking to expand Financial's footprint amid fierce domestic competition from Chinese rival Tencent Holdings Ltd's payment platform.

Ma, Chinese citizen who appears frequently with leaders from the highest echelons of the Communist Party, had promised Trump in meeting year ago that he would create 1 million U.S. jobs.

shares fell 8.5 percent in after-market trading.

The companies decided to terminate their deal after the in the (CFIUS) rejected their proposals to mitigate concerns over the safety of data that can be used to identify U.S. citizens, according to sources familiar with the confidential discussions.

"Despite our best efforts to work cooperatively with the U.S. government, it has now become clear that CFIUS will not approve this merger," said in statement on Tuesday.

The U.S. has toughened its stance on the sale of companies to Chinese entities, at time when Trump is trying to put pressure on to help tackle North Korea's nuclear ambitions and be more accommodative on trade and foreign exchange issues.

The deal is the latest in string of Chinese acquisitions of U.S. companies that have failed to clear CFIUS, including the $1.3 billion purchase by China-backed buyout fund of U.S. chip maker Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

In November, Group Co Ltd and Genworth Inc extended deadline to April 1 for the Chinese group's planned $2.7 billion takeover of the U.S.

Asked on Wednesday for Beijing's view on the deal's rejection, said cooperation on economic and trade matters was of mutual benefit.

"We hope the U.S. can create fair and predictable environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and start up businesses," the said.

However, commentary published after the deal's collapse by official agency went further, describing fading bonhomie between the two countries, with the "stuck in zero-sum mentality".

" and the are about to ride bumpy journey in trade in 2018 if the U.S. goes its own way, and retaliatory measures by could be on the table," it said.

SERVICES DEALS

The deal's demise is also the latest example of how CFIUS' focus on cyber security and the integrity of personal data is prompting it to block deals in sectors not traditionally associated with national security, such as services.

The said it is prohibited by statute from disclosing information filed with CFIUS and declined to comment on the deal.

Other U.S. services deals by Chinese firms are waiting for approval from CFIUS, including Co's acquisition of hedge fund-of-funds firm from Anthony Scaramucci, the Trump administration's former communications

SkyBridge and HNA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Dallas-based has approximately 350,000 locations in more than 200 countries. was looking to take over not so much for its U.S. presence but to expand in growing markets outside of

and said they will now explore and develop initiatives to work together in and digital payments in China, India, the and other Asian markets, as well as in the This cooperation will take the form of commercial agreements, one of the sources said.

Any arrangements reached by and that do not involve transaction would not be subject to review by CFIUS.

"What is more likely to happen at this point is that will sell to another company, and one company that has shown interest in the past is Euronet," said Gil Luria, an at D. Davidson & Co.

agreed an $18 per share all-cash deal to acquire in April, seeing off competition from U.S.-based Inc, which had made an unsolicited offer for and openly lobbied U.S lawmakers, saying Ant's proposal created national security risk.

"Euronet continues to believe there is compelling commercial logic to combination between Euronet and However, significant developments have been disclosed by since Euronet's offer, and Euronet has not conducted any evaluation of the in that time. While we continue to view transaction with as logical, there is no guarantee any offer will be made or any transaction will ultimately occur," Euronet said in statement.

said it paid $30 million termination fee for the deal's collapse.

Additional reporting by and in Bengaluru, Philip Wen in Beijing, Kane Wu in Hong Kong

