U.S. crude ends year above $60 on strong global oil demand

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, (Reuters) - U.S. prices closed above $60 a barrel on the final trading day of the year, the first time since mid-2015, as the commodity ended 2017 with a 12 percent gain spurred by strong demand and declining inventories.

International benchmark Brent crude futures ended the year with a 17 percent rise, supported by ongoing supply cuts by top producers OPEC and as well as strong demand from The spread between the benchmarks widened throughout the year, as Brent responded to the drawdown in supply from major world producers while U.S. output continued to grow.

The gains indicate that the glut that has dogged the market since 2014 is shrinking.

Earlier this year, prices slumped on concerns that rising crude production from Nigeria, and elsewhere would undermine output cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and But prices have rallied nearly 50 percent since the middle of the year on robust demand and strong compliance with the production limits.

"That trend is likely to continue into 2018 and worldwide inventories will continue their decline," said Andrew Lipow, of Lipow Associates in

Lipow said he expected U.S. crude prices to creep up to around $63 a barrel by the end of next year, while Brent would remain around $67 a barrel as U.S. exports rise to record levels.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $60.42, the highest close since June 2015. Brent crude futures were last up 45 cents at $66.62 a barrel at 1932 GMT. Brent broke through $67 this week for the first time since May 2015.

WTI prices were supported by data from the late on Thursday showing domestic production declined last week to 9.75 million barrels per day (bpd) from 9.79 million bpd the previous week.

Monthly EIA data released on Friday showed U.S. crude production hit a 46-year high in October, but the country's exports and demand also rose.

U.S. output is up almost 16 percent since mid-2016. Analysts expect production to top 10 million bpd in the next few weeks and to keep growing, limiting efforts by other producers to cap supplies.

"The U.S. shale impact is now encroaching on uncharted territory," analysts at wrote this month, saying it had "redrawn the crude flow map."

WTI prices were further boosted by an EIA report of a 4.6 million barrel weekly drop in U.S. commercial crude storage levels. Inventories are down by almost 20 percent from historic highs last March, and well below this time last year or in 2015.

Extreme cold weather across much of could also boost U.S. crude prices by causing production problems in the oilfields.

PIPELINE OUTAGES

In international markets, has issued crude import quotas totalling 121.32 million tonnes for 44 companies in its first batch of allowances for 2018.

China's imports at around 8.5 million bpd, already the world's biggest, are expected to hit another record in 2018 as new refining capacity is brought online and allows more independent refiners to import crude.

Pipeline outages in and the have supported prices, although both disruptions are expected to be resolved by early January.

is to start repairing the pipeline near the this weekend, a Libyan official said, while the was already pumping close to normal levels, according to trading sources.

(Additional reporting by in Singapore, Dmitry Zhdannikov in London and David Gaffen in New York; Editing by and Rosalba O'Brien)

