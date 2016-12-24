US crude settles at 17-month high after small, pre-holiday gain

US closed at a 17-month high on Friday in quiet trade ahead of the and holiday week, even though the gain was small, as the market waits to see how the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) manages its planned output cuts with expecting to boost production.

Despite the 17-month high in US futures, prices were little changed on Friday in a market that closed early for the holiday.

gained 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to settle at $55.16 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crud gained seven cents, or 0.1 per cent, to settle at $53.02, its highest close since July 2015.

That topped the previous 17-month high close for set last week by a nickel and was the front month's sixth daily gain in a row, its longest winning streak since August.

It also put the contract up for a fifth week in six, gaining about 22 per cent since mid-November, which traders said was mostly related to the production cut agreement.

"Friday was a quiet, low volume day with little price movement," said Phil Davis, managing partner of venture capital fund PSW Investments in Woodland Park, New Jersey, noting gained just enough pennies to set a new 17-month high.

"This is the time for maximum hype in oil. It's all related to the deal to cut output," Davis said, warning the high prices will not last if the market does not see the cuts over the longer term.

Over the past few weeks, the and non- members agreed to lower output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from January 1.

While major producers including and have told customers that supply will be cut in line with the deal, and Nigeria are exempt because conflict has already curbed their output.

Libya's hopes to add 270,000 bpd to national production over the next three months after announcing on Tuesday the reopening of pipelines leading from two major fields, Sharara and El Feel.

Another factor that analysts said could soon weigh on the oil market was an announcement this week that would boost domestic fuel prices as the government reduces its subsidies.

That could reduce internal oil consumption and leave more Saudi barrels for the export market, Tim Evans, Citi Futures' energy futures specialist, said in a report.