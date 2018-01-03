U.S. shoots down MoneyGram's sale to China's Ant Financial

The $1.2 billion deal's collapse represents blow for Jack Ma, the of Chinese , who owns together with Alibaba executives. Ma promised Trump in January 2017 that he would create 1 million U.S. jobs.

shares were down 8.5 percent at $12.06 in after-market trading.

The companies decided to terminate their deal after the in the (CFIUS) rejected their proposals to mitigate concerns over the safety of data that can be used to identify U.S. citizens, according to sources familiar with the confidential discussions.

standard CFIUS review lasts 75 days, and the companies had gone through the process three times in order to address its concerns. Additional security measures and protocols that the companies suggested failed to reassure CFIUS, the sources said.

The U.S. has toughened its stance on the sale of companies to Chinese entities, at time when Trump is trying to put pressure on to help tackle North Korea's nuclear ambitions and be more accommodative on trade and foreign exchange issues.

The deal is the latest in string of Chinese acquisitions of U.S. companies that have failed to clear CFIUS. They include China-backed buyout fund Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC's $1.3 billion of U.S. chip maker , Oceanwide Holdings Group Co Ltd's $2.7 billion of U.S. Genworth Inc , and Chinese buyout firm Orient Hontai Capital's $1.4 billion of U.S. mobile marketing firm

"Despite our best efforts to work cooperatively with the U.S. government, it has now become clear that CFIUS will not approve this merger," said in statement.

and said they will now explore and develop initiatives to work together in remittance and digital payments in China, India, the and other Asian markets, as well as in the

clinched an $18 per share all-cash deal to acquire in April, seeing off competition from U.S.-based , which had made an unsolicited offer for and openly lobbied U.S lawmakers, saying Ant's proposal created national security risk.

Euronet did not immediately respond to question about whether Euronet would return with new offer for

said it paid $30 million termination fee for the deal's collapse.

