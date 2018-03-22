JUST IN
Global Markets: Dollar, shares weighed down by trade war worries

US to sue China at WTO for alleged trade violations: Report

Planned US tariffs on China could also hit $50 billion of Chinese imports, WSJ said, citing the individual

Reuters  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump (Photo: AP/PTI)

The United States is expected to sue China at the World Trade Organization over alleged trade law violations as part of its planned trade announcement later on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person with knowledge of the plans.

Planned US tariffs on China could also hit $50 billion of Chinese imports, the Journal said, citing the individual.

 

 

