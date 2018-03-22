US to sue China at WTO for alleged trade violations: Report

-
The United States is expected to sue China at the World Trade Organization over alleged trade law violations as part of its planned trade announcement later on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person with knowledge of the plans.
Planned US tariffs on China could also hit $50 billion of Chinese imports, the Journal said, citing the individual.
