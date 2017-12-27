Uber working on deal to sell Xchange Leasing to Fair - source

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing company is working on a deal to sell its U.S. auto- business Xchange to startup car marketplace Fair, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Technologies Inc [ UL] said in September it was shutting down the auto- business, which had heavy losses. Over the last few months Xchange has started to unwind the business, which was started to lease new cars to drivers, selling cars at auction.

The net book value of Xchange Leasing's more than 30,000 vehicles was roughly $400 million, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the deal with Fair on Tuesday. The newspaper in August said that was losing roughly $9,000 a car, 18 times more than previously believed.

As of August, Xchange had about 14 showrooms in the United States, previously reported.

Fair and both declined to comment on Tuesday.

launched Xchange in 2015 in a bid to attract new drivers who could not otherwise afford a car because of spotty or poor credit. Xchange offered more flexible return and mileage limit policies than traditional

However, many drivers complained of Xchange Leasing's predatory practices, saying that exorbitant rates forced them to drive full time just to cover the cost of the car, with little or no profit left over.

reported that Fair will offer jobs to about 150 of the 500 or so employees at Xchange

Fair, based in Southern California, founded in 2016, matches customers with cars based on what they are able to pay each month. Customers get approved and pay for their car through Fair, which owns the vehicle, and pick up the car at a dealership. They can keep the car as long as they want.

As part of the deal, expected to close early next year, will offer potential drivers in the access to Fair to lease a car, reported.

is eyeing an initial public offering in 2019, and is looking to pare its losses under the leadership of Dara Khosrowshahi, who took the job in August, and Barney Harford, who starts next month. lost $1.46 billion in the third quarter this year, up from $1.06 billion in the previous quarter.

