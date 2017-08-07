is prepared to pay up to € 40 billion ($47 billion) as part of a deal to leave the (EU), the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported, citing three unnamed sources familiar with Britain’s negotiating strategy.

The has floated a figure of € 60 billion and wants significant progress on settling Britain’s liabilities before talks start on issues such as future trading arrangements.

The government department responsible for Brexit talks declined to comment on the article. So far, has given no official indication of how much it would be willing to pay.

The newspaper said British officials were likely to offer to pay € 10 billion a year for three years after leaving the in March 2019, then finalise the total alongside detailed talks.

Payments would only be made as part of a deal that included a agreement, the newspaper added.

“We know (the EU’s) position is € 60 billion, but the actual bottom line is € 50 billion. Ours is closer to € 30 billion but the actual landing zone is € 40 billion, even if the public and politicians are not all there yet,” the newspaper quoted one “senior Whitehall source” as saying.

Whitehall is the London district where most British government departments and ministers are based.

A second Whitehall source said Britain’s bottom line was “€ 30 billion to € 40 billion” and a third source said Prime Minister Theresa May was willing to pay “north of € 30 billion”, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis said on July 20 that would honor its obligations to the but declined to confirm that Brexit would require net payments.

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson, a leading Brexit advocate, said last month the could “go whistle” if it made “extortionate” demands for payment.

Pro-Brexit campaign group Leave Means Leave said speculation about a divorce bill was “unhelpful”.

“With the Brexit negotiations, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” said the groups’ co-chair Richard Tice.

“The focus should be on accelerating talks with the aim of concluding them at the end of 2017. This would enable businesses to adapt during the 15 months leading to March 2019.”

The Telegraph said advisors in May’s office had warned bosses in London’s financial sector that walking out of Brexit talks was a “real possibility” if the impasse over the bill cannot be broken.

Former European Commision head Romano Prodi told the Observer newspaper said it would be economic “suicide” for to fail to reach a compromise on Brexit, and called on the to preserve as much with as possible to avoid damaging both sides.

($1 = 0.8495 euros)