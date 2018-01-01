JUST IN
As U.S. budget fight looms, Republicans flip their fiscal script
UK's Compass says new CEO to start Jan 1 after death of Cousins

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Britain's Compass, the world's biggest catering firm, said incoming chief executive Dominic Blakemore would start his tenure three months earlier than expected on January 1 after the death of outgoing CEO Richard Cousins.

Cousins, 58, and four family members along with the pilot were killed when the seaplane they were travelling in crashed in Australia on New Year's Eve.

