Venezuela says to cut 95,000 bpd crude output in OPEC deal

said on Tuesday it will cut 95,000 barrels per day of production in the new year in fulfilment of a producers' deal to reduce global output and strengthen prices.

Jan. 1 marks the start of the pact by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and several non- producers to lower production by almost 1.8 million bpd.

"Without prejudicing its international contractual obligations, from Jan. 1 2017, (state company) PDVSA and/or its subsidiaries will implement a reduction in the volumes of its main sale contracts, all in conformity with existing terms and conditions," the Energy Ministry said.

Venezuela, a price hawk within and one of the nations worst affected by a fall in revenue since mid-2014, currently produces just over 2.4 million barrels of and condensates per day, according to ministry data.

Minister Eulogio Del Pino said the output deal should lead to a re-balancing of inventories, after which he forecast Brent would settle at a price range of around $60-$70 a barrel and Venezuela's basket between $45-$55 a barrel.

Venezuela's basket trades at a discount to other benchmarks because of its higher content of heavy oil.

President has said he will soon embark on a tour of oil-producing nations to support the deal.

"I am proposing a new system, a new formula to fix markets and prices to enable stability, harmony, continuity," he said on Monday, without giving further details of his itinerary or planned proposal to fellow producers.

"I aspire to at least 10 years of stability with realistic, fair prices of oil, and I am going to achieve it."

prices jumped 1.7 per cent on Tuesday, continuing a year-end rally with support from expectations of tighter supply once the first output cut deal between and non- producers in 15 years takes effect on Sunday. [O/R]

Brent rose 94 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $56.10 a barrel.