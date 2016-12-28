TRENDING ON BS
RBI must upgrade RTGS, NEFT to operate 24x7: Digital payments report
Business Standard

Viral Acharya appointed deputy governor of RBI

RBI had a vacancy for deputy governor after Urjit Patel was promoted to Governor earlier this year

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Viral Acharya, RBI
Viral Acharya, new deputy governor of RBI (Photo: @DDNewsLive)

The government has appointed Viral V. Acharya, a professor of economics at New York University, as one of the Reserve Bank of India's four deputy governors for a term of three years, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The RBI had a vacancy for deputy governor after Urjit Patel was promoted to Governor earlier this year.

The statement did not mention which portfolio Acharya would be assigned. Patel had headed the prestigious monetary policy, which is now overseen by RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi as part of a widened remit.

Acharya teaches at the Stern School of Business in New York university. According to his resume, he has research interests in regulation of banks, corporate finance, credit risk and asset pricing.

