Vodafone to pay $21.8 billion for Liberty assets to strengthen European presence

By and Kate Holton

LONDON (Reuters) - has agreed to pay $21.8 billion to buy Liberty Global's assets in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania to take on rivals with a broader offer of superfast cable TV, and mobile.

The world's second-largest had held repeated talks with John Malone's Liberty in recent years in a bid to broaden its offering and better compete in with former monopolies such as

will get access to 54 million homes on its cable and and enable it to cross sell a range of services to those customers, while also taking out costs.

The deal, one of the biggest in Vodafone's history, follows a similar move in where bought Ono and is designed to help the group meet customer demand for a single package of fast

"Vodafone will become Europe's leading next generation network owner, serving the largest number of mobile customers and households across the EU," said.

Vodafone said combining the companies' operations would generate cost savings of about 535 million euros a year before integration costs by the fifth year after the deal completes.

The two companies, which already have a joint venture in the which is excluded from the deal, restarted talks in February about Vodafone buying Liberty's assets in the other continental European countries where they overlap.

Liberty will continue to own the network in Britain.

The deal is likely to face a lengthy regulatory approval process, with rivals such as Deutsche arguing that it will give Vodafone too much control of the market. Both sides are targeting a completion by around the middle of 2019.

A break fee of 250 million euros will be payable to the British company, in certain circumstances, if the deal does not complete.

($1 = 0.8442 euros)

(Writing by and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)