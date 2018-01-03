Wall St begins 2018 with gains as momentum still strong

By Caroline Valetkevitch

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday in the first session of the new year as investors were optimistic that 2018 will bring more gains for the market.

Gains were driven the most by technology, though consumer discretionary, healthcare, and materials sectors were also up more than 1 percent each.

Apple , Facebook , and pulled the higher, following a 37-percent surge in 2017 that made it the best performing sector.

Major stock indexes closed out 2017 with their best performances since 2013. Many investors say the rally could continue this year with the help of a U.S. tax overhaul that is anticipated to boost profits as well as the economy.

"When you look at the sentiment indicators ... We're starting to see sentiment really pick up. Our best guess is the first quarter or half of the year can be OK as a continuation of last year," said Paul Nolte, at in

But, he said, there are risks ahead. "Valuations are still stretched, interest rates are still rising, and those will provide headwinds to the market at some point."

The <.DJI> rose 61.04 points, or 0.25 percent, to 24,780.26, the 500 <.SPX> gained 17.53 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,691.14 and the <.IXIC> added 92.43 points, or 1.34 percent, to 6,995.82.

The consumer discretionary index <.SPLRCD> was up 1.5 percent, helped by a gain in .

J.C. Penney , and climbed after a bullish note on the detailed benefits from the corporate tax cuts.

shares were up even though dipped. Oil hovered near mid-2015 highs amid large anti-government rallies in major exporter and ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.44-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.88-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

(Additional reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by and Nick Zieminski)

