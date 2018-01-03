JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Aptiv, Lyft discuss engagement beyond self-driving ride partnership

Wall Street begins 2018 with gains; tech drives momentum
Business Standard

Wall St rises as investors bet on 2018 gains

Reuters 

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record highs on Tuesday in the first session of the new year as investors were optimistic that 2018 will bring more gains for the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 104.42 points, or 0.42 percent, to 24,823.64, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 22.2 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,695.81 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 103.51 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,006.90.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 02:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements