Wall St rises as investors bet on 2018 gains

(Reuters) - The and the closed at record highs on Tuesday in the first session of the new year as investors were optimistic that 2018 will bring more gains for the market.

The <.DJI> rose 104.42 points, or 0.42 percent, to 24,823.64, the <.SPX> gained 22.2 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,695.81 and the added 103.51 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,006.90.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)