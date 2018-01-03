Wall St starts year on strong note; Nasdaq ends above 7,000

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. rose on Tuesday in the first session of the new year, pushing the to close above 7,000 for the first time, as investors were optimistic that 2018 will bring more gains for the market.

The 500 also ended at a record high. Technology drove the day's gains, but consumer discretionary, healthcare, and materials sectors were also up more than 1 percent each.

, Facebook , and pulled the up 1.4 percent, following a 37-percent surge in 2017 that made it the best-performing sector.

Major stock indexes had closed out 2017 with their best performances since 2013. Many investors say the rally could continue this year with help from the recently approved U.S. tax overhaul that is anticipated to boost profits as well as the economy.

"We're off to the races once again," said Stephen Massocca, at in

"I don't expect the kind of moves we saw last year. But as long as monetary policy stays the way it is ... my view is are going to have a decent year. And fiscal policy has become stimulative, as well, given the tax bill."

The <.DJI> rose 104.79 points, or 0.42 percent, to 24,824.01, the 500 <.SPX> gained 22.18 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,695.79 and the added 103.51 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,006.90.

"Our best guess is the first quarter or half of the year can be OK as a continuation of last year," said Paul Nolte, at in

But, he said, "valuations are still stretched, interest rates are still rising, and those will provide headwinds to the market at some point."

The consumer discretionary index <.SPLRCD> was up 1.5 percent, helped by a gain in of 1.7 percent.

J.C. Penney , and climbed after a bullish note on the detailed benefits from the corporate tax cuts.

shares were up even though dipped. Oil hovered near mid-2015 highs amid large anti-government rallies in major exporter and ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and The index <.SPNY> rose 1.8 percent.

Shares of casino operators and were down after a report showed lower-than-expected rise in gambling revenue in December.

jumped 3 percent and hit an intraday record of $59.20 after two brokerages upgraded the company's stock to "overweight."

Shares of were down 2.7 percent on a brokerage downgrade.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.64-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.01-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

About 6.6 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges. That compares with the 6.3 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to data.

