The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Wednesday as investors digested mixed earnings reports, while the Industrial Average slipped as bank stocks weighed.

The Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 35.95 points, or 0.18 percent, to 20,054.34, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 1.57 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,294.65 and the Composite <.IXIC> added 8.24 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,682.45, a record.