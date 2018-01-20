Wall Street ends higher despite government shutdown threat

By April Joyner

(Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Friday, led by gains in consumer stocks, even as a possible government shutdown loomed.

The and the hit record closing highs, while the Dow ended the day higher after trading in a narrow range.

, and rose between 1.5 percent and 4.8 percent on upbeat expectations, helping to boost the Conversely, losses in and capped gains on the Dow.

rose 53.91 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 26,071.72,

gained 12.27 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,810.3 and the Composite added 40.33 points, or 0.55 percent, to 7,336.38.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.04 percent, the added 0.86 percent and the gained 1.04 percent.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.1 percent gain in the consumer staples index and a 0.9 percent rise in consumer discretionary stocks

A disappointing full-year profit forecast from IBM pushed its shares down 4.0 percent, the biggest single-day loss since July.

slipped 1.8 percent after posting its first quarterly loss in 26 years and suspending share buybacks for the next six months.

"The market has a few jitters as the result of a potential shutdown," said Kevin Miller, of in Bloomington, "From a longer-term perspective, corporate earnings are still strong, and we're about to engage in the benefits of tax reform."

The U. S. Senate was racing to avert a shutdown ahead of a midnight deadline on the spending measure amid lingering disagreements between Democrats and Republicans. Negotiations continued on Friday after met with at the to address the impasse.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.98-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.51-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The posted 105 new 52-week highs and nine new lows; the Composite recorded 171 new highs and 30 new lows.

Volume on U. S. exchanges was 6.82 billion shares, compared to the 6.32 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

(Additional reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by and James Dalgleish)

