Wall Street little changed as tech offsets energy

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday, as gains in the technology sector offset losses in energy and helped keep major indexes nearly flat.
The S&P technology index <.SPLRCT> was up 0.1 percent and poised to snap a five-session losing streak, its longest since April, led by gains in Facebook
Trading volumes remained muted in the holiday-shortened week between Christmas and New Year. Trading on Tuesday marked the thinnest volume of the year for a full session.
"We don't see the behaviors typical of theme changes so we think this messiness in December is just temporary; the leadership of the year will resume and continue into 2018," said Craig Callahan, President of ICON Funds in Denver.
"Technology, for example, led but we don't see them as overpriced."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 15.81 points, or 0.06 percent, to 24,762.02, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 0.18 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,680.68 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 0.64 point, or 0.01 percent, to 6,936.89.
Oil prices dipped after hitting a near two-and-a-half-year high in the previous session, pushing down the S&P energy index <.SPNY> by 0.4 percent.
ConocoPhillips
Housing stocks <.HGX> edged up 0.1 percent after data showed contracts to buy previously owned homes edged higher in November, the latest signal the housing market may have regained some momentum.
Tesla
Shares of wireless-charging technology developer Energous Corp
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.09-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 76 new highs and 14 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU