Wall Street little changed as tech offsets energy

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. were little changed on Wednesday, as gains in the offset losses in and helped keep major indexes nearly flat.

The S&P was up 0.1 percent and poised to snap a five-session losing streak, its longest since April, led by gains in , up 1.0 percent, and Visa , up 0.8 percent.

Trading volumes remained muted in the holiday-shortened week between and New Year. Trading on Tuesday marked the thinnest volume of the year for a full session.

"We don't see the behaviors typical of theme changes so we think this messiness in December is just temporary; the leadership of the year will resume and continue into 2018," said Craig Callahan, of in

"Technology, for example, led but we don't see them as overpriced."

The <.DJI> rose 15.81 points, or 0.06 percent, to 24,762.02, the <.SPX> gained 0.18 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,680.68 and the Composite <.IXIC> added 0.64 point, or 0.01 percent, to 6,936.89.

dipped after hitting a near two-and-a-half-year high in the previous session, pushing down the index <.SPNY> by 0.4 percent.

, off 1.6 percent and down 0.4 were the biggest drags on the index.

Housing <.HGX> edged up 0.1 percent after data showed contracts to buy previously owned homes edged higher in November, the latest signal the housing market may have regained some momentum.

shares fell 1.7 percent after brokerage lowered its estimate for Model 3 deliveries to roughly 5,000 units from 15,000 units for the fourth quarter.

Shares of surged 107 percent to $18.30 after it got certification for its

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.09-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The posted 27 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Composite recorded 76 new highs and 14 new lows.

