Wall Street slips as tech sector weighs

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. dipped on Tuesday as and of its parts suppliers weakened on a report of soft X demand, which pulled lower.

will slash its sales forecast for its flagship phone in the current quarter to 30 million units, down from what it said was an initial plan of 50 million units, Taiwan's Economic Daily reported, citing unidentified sources.

The report, along with some recent brokerage calls on tepid X demand, put on pace for their worst single-day percentage fall since Aug. 10.

of companies that supply parts to Apple, including , , Finisar and , all moved lower. The PHLX index <.SOX> lost 1.03 percent.

The index <.SPLRCT> fell 0.76 percent, the worst performer among the 11 500 sectors. The index has come under pressure in recent days and was on track for its fifth straight decline as market participants see tech names getting a smaller boost from the U.S. tax overhaul.

"The higher tax rate companies, basically get a profit break and the lower tax rate companies don't necessarily suddenly pay more in taxes, it is just on a relative basis, they are not in as advantageous a position as they used to be," said Jason Pride, at in

A long-promised Republican bill to cut corporate tax rates to 21 percent from 35 percent was ratified last week.

The <.DJI> fell 35.59 points, or 0.14 percent, to 24,718.47, the 500 <.SPX> lost 4.21 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,679.13 and the Composite <.IXIC> dropped 24.58 points, or 0.35 percent, to 6,935.38.

Most markets around the world, including parts of and Asia, were shut on Tuesday. Trading volumes are also expected to be light in the holiday week.

Losses were curbed by a boost in energy as jumped more than 2 percent, helped by an explosion on a crude pipeline in and voluntary OPEC-led supply cuts.

rose 0.8 percent and gained 1.9 percent to lead the 0.68 percent higher.

of department store operators , and got a boost after a report that in the holiday period rose at their best pace since 2011. The advanced 0.49 percent.

surged 6.2 percent after said it would acquire the drugmaker for $1.2 billion. rose 1.0 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.32-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.01-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The 500 posted 39 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Composite recorded 79 new highs and 24 new lows.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

