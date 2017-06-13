Warren Buffett to encourage investing in Israel bonds

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Warren will travel to New York this week to help sell bonds, an arm of the Israeli said on Monday.

Development Corporation for Israel, which underwrites the bonds in the United States and is commonly known as Bonds, said will meet privately on Thursday with U.S., Canadian, Mexican and Brazilian investors who have each signalled plans to buy between $1 million and $5 million of the bonds.

It said a similar event held in November in Omaha, Nebraska, where runs Hathaway Inc , raised more than $60 million, and the New York event could raise an additional $140 million.

The event will include a luncheon with Larry Silverstein, who helped found Silverstein Properties and is the developer of the One World Trade Center site in Manhattan.

owns $5 million of Israeli bonds in his personal portfolio, Bonds said.

"The purchase of bonds is a sound investment and a deserved endorsement of a remarkable country," said in a statement provided by the arm.

has owned Israeli toolmaker Iscar since 2006, when it paid $4 billion for an 80 percent stake. It bought the rest for $2.05 billion in 2013.

The conglomerate, which has more than 90 business units, has also owned Israeli bonds since acquiring the workers' compensation insurer Guard Insurance in 2012, Bonds said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Trott)

