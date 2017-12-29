With lineup widening, Apple depends less on iPhone X

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - In years past, demand for Inc's latest flagship phone was critical to the company's over the holiday shopping quarter.

That dynamic might be changing, however, as Apple's widening lineup of devices and services more than makes up for any tepidness in demand this quarter for its lead product, the $999 X.

On Tuesday, Apple's stock fell 2.5 percent to $170.57 after Taiwan's Economic Daily and several analysts suggested X sales in the fiscal first quarter would be 30 million units, 20 million fewer than initially planned by the company.

The cut in the forecast was not confirmed, and the stock regained ground on Thursday, hitting $171.82 by midday. The mean revenue estimate for the holiday quarter among 30 analysts remains at $86.2 billion, near the high end of Apple's forecast of $84 billion to $87 billion.

declined to comment.

Part of the support for may reflect a change in its business strategy.

Releasing two new models and keeping older ones have made less dependent on its flagship product. shareholder Ross Gerber, of and Investment Management in Santa Monica, California, said the higher price and better margins on the X will reduce fears of a sales decline.

"We know that Apple's strategy was different this quarter by releasing two phones, the 8 and the X, and I think combined sales will be in line with what people expect," Gerber said.

also has fattened its portfolio of accessories and other devices, from its to a new Watch with cellular data features.

While none is a runaway hit, collectively they are an important contributor, with Apple's "other products" segment growing 16 percent to $12.8 billion last year. Customers who buy those add-ons are also likely to buy services from the and Music, part of Apple's services segment, which grew 23 percent to $29.9 billion last year.

"Ultimately, it will be this multi-device ownership" that will generate further revenue, said Carolina Milanesi, an with

X sales still matter. Each unit generates nearly twice the revenue of an 7 and contains technologies like that burnish Apple's brand.

of TECHnalysis Research, said "hit products" still represent "an enormous amount of the company's overall value."

"Will it take hold in the mainstream? That's the question that still remains," he said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by and Steve Orlofsky)

