World Bank sees 2017 global growth at 2.7%, uncertainty over US policy

The on Tuesday said global would accelerate slightly as recovering and commodity prices ease pressures on emerging-market commodity exporters and painful recessions in and come to an end.

In its latest Global Economic Prospects report, the multilateral lender said it expected 2017 real gross domestic product to rebound to 2.7 per cent from a post-financial crisis low of 2.3 per cent last year.

in advanced economies is expected to edge up to 1.8 per cent in 2017 from 1.6 per cent in 2016, the said, while emerging and developing economies will see accelerate to 4.2 per cent this year from 3.4 per cent last year.

"After years of disappointing global growth, we are encouraged to see stronger economic prospects on the horizon," Group President Jim Yong Kim said in a statement. "Now is the time to take advantage of this momentum and increase investments in infrastructure and people."

However, there was considerable uncertainty surrounding the forecasts, which did not incorporate the effects of various policy proposals from US President-elect Donald Trump, which are expected to include increased fiscal stimulus from tax cuts and infrastructure spending and a more protectionist trade stance.

The forecasts 2017 US at 2.2 per cent versus 1.6 per cent in 2016, but the increase could be considerably larger — and have effects far beyond the US shores.

"A surge in US — whether due to expansionary fiscal policies or other reasons — could provide a significant boost to the global economy," the bank said.

However, this could lead to higher interest rates and tighter financial conditions that would have adverse effects on some emerging market countries that depend heavily on external financing.

It added that lingering uncertainty over the course of US economic policy could weigh on global by keeping investment money on the sidelines until there is more policy clarity.

The said China's would continue to slow, easing to 6.5 per cent in 2017 from 6.7 per cent in 2016, but would edge higher in some Southeast Asian economies, including Indonesia and Thailand.

India's strong is expected to accelerate, rising to 7.6 per cent in 2017 from 7 per cent in 2016 as reforms ease domestic supply bottlenecks and increase productivity.