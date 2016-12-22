WTO rules in favour of Taiwan in steel row with Canada

A dispute panel of the World Trade Organization (WTO) largely ruled in favour of Taiwan
on Wednesday on its complaint over anti-dumping duties imposed by Canada
on some of its steel
goods.
The ruling, related to certain carbon steel
welded pipes and certain provisions of Canada's underlying legislation, found that Canada
had contravened the WTO's Anti-Dumping Agreement but that Taiwan
had failed to establish some points.
Canada
slapped duties on some imports of carbon steel
welded pipes from Taiwan
in 2012 and Taiwan
brought the complaint to the WTO
in Jan 2015. The annual value of Taiwan's exports of carbon steel
welded pipes to Canada
dropped from around $19 million before the anti-dumping duties were imposed to around $5 million, Taiwan
officials said at the time of the filing.
A spokesman for Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada
will review the decision before deciding whether to appeal. Both sides have 60 days to decide whether to appeal any of the panel's findings.
"Canada
takes its WTO
trade obligations seriously and is also committed to maintaining a strong trade remedy system?," spokesman Alex Lawrence said in an email.
The panel found that Canada
acted inconsistently with certain obligations under the WTO
and recommended that Canada
bring its measures into conformity.
Taiwanese trade officials said that while they welcomed the ruling on Thursday, they also expect Canada
will appeal the decision.
"In our filing, we requested the Canadian government to amend its laws," said Jack Hsiao, an official in the trade negotiation office of Taiwan's cabinet.
Hsiao added that Canadian regulations regarding dumping investigations were problematic and if their appeal were rejected Canada
would need to revise its rules.
Joseph Galimberti, president of the Canadian Steel
Producers Association, said the group is "disappointed but not surprised" by the ruling.
Galimberti said the impact of the decision on Canada's steel
industry is not hugely significant but declined to quantify the impact. The group's member companies produce about 13 million tonnes of primary steel
as well as over 1 million tonnes of steel
pipe and tube products annually, for sales of about $4 billion.
"We would not want speculate on an amount of business on which Canadian companies could conceivably lose out or how market shares would shift as a result of the ruling," Galimberti said in an email.
