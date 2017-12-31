18 things to look out for in 2018

Pre-election years are usually exciting. While the incumbents gear up for a dash in the final lap, the wannabes are likely to put up tall hurdles. As economic policy making moves from pragmatism to populism, the bulls begin to make way for cautious optimists.

Here are some signposts to look out for: 1. Memories of 2008: The euphoria in stock market in 2017 is a near mirror image of what happened 10 years ago. Driven by liquidity, the S&P BSE Sensex had then ignored all warning signs, including high valuations, to scale new heights. Will January 2018 be as choppy as that of 2008, ...