2016 shopping trends: Bulk buys, online purchases, private labels

Shoppers are increasingly visiting only one modern-trade store

Shoppers are increasingly visiting only one modern-trade store

The view from the ledge, as one year falls by to let another in, is one of rapid transformation writes Roosevelt D’Souza It is safe to say that businesses aren’t operating in the same environment that they were at the beginning of 2016. Consumer sentiment and therefore behaviour, has undergone a sea change. Caution has converted to prudence, and nonchalance has made way for watchfulness. Digital has become the new normal and easy-going consumers have become more discerning, informed and vocal. All this has drastically changed how people react, buy, sell and ...

Roosevelt D’Souza