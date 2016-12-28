2016 taught us how to respond, not just react

One should look at disruption and volatility as opportunities to do things differently

Time is a relative parameter. The perspective of time changes with the industry. In the financial industry, especially with stocks, the market reacts to information in seconds, while in the automobile or any consumer-centric industry, any launch is planned after thoroughly studying the tastes and preferences of the end consumer. It entails a lengthy process from designing to prototyping and then taking it up for production that takes no less than one to two years. The former is called a reaction while the latter can be termed as response. The major difference between earlier ...

Arun Thukral