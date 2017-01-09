TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Specials » SI » Others

Statspeak: Wary of fraud
Business Standard

2017 will be more stable and better for equities than 2016: Leo Puri

Effects of demonetisation should wear out by March, says Leo Puri

Sheetal Agarwal  |  Mumbai 

Leo Puri, managing director at UTI Mutual Fund, is positive on Indian equities and says the effects of demonetisation should wear out by March. In an interaction with Sheetal Agarwal, he talks about his expectations from the Budget. Edited excerpts: What is your outlook for 2017? It will be a better year for the equity markets. Though demonetisation has deferred earnings, that is a deferral of demand and not destruction. This deferral could be priced back in the next two quarters. I see that as a positive driver in 2017. We know much more about where the world is headed ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

2017 will be more stable and better for equities than 2016: Leo Puri

Effects of demonetisation should wear out by March, says Leo Puri

Effects of demonetisation should wear out by March, says Leo Puri Leo Puri, managing director at UTI Mutual Fund, is positive on Indian equities and says the effects of demonetisation should wear out by March. In an interaction with Sheetal Agarwal, he talks about his expectations from the Budget. Edited excerpts: What is your outlook for 2017? It will be a better year for the equity markets. Though demonetisation has deferred earnings, that is a deferral of demand and not destruction. This deferral could be priced back in the next two quarters. I see that as a positive driver in 2017. We know much more about where the world is headed ... image
Business Standard
177 22

2017 will be more stable and better for equities than 2016: Leo Puri

Effects of demonetisation should wear out by March, says Leo Puri

Leo Puri, managing director at UTI Mutual Fund, is positive on Indian equities and says the effects of demonetisation should wear out by March. In an interaction with Sheetal Agarwal, he talks about his expectations from the Budget. Edited excerpts: What is your outlook for 2017? It will be a better year for the equity markets. Though demonetisation has deferred earnings, that is a deferral of demand and not destruction. This deferral could be priced back in the next two quarters. I see that as a positive driver in 2017. We know much more about where the world is headed ...

image
Business Standard
177 22