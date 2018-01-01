2018: Hope, realism and the allure of ayurveda

Like every year 2017 brought its share of highs and lows. But some events stood out, marked by the spotlight as it were. These events will shadow us through 2018, influencing consumption behaviour, advertising and marketing in a myriad ways.

Here is a quick look at what we need to watch out for and what we could look forward to: The good or the bad tax One of the most important events of 2017 was the implementation of GST (Goods & Services Tax). While it held out the promise of simplifying taxes, its execution sparked a huge debate. Small and medium sized entrepreneurs ...