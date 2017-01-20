A city fights back: How Bengaluru is striving to keep its women safe

579 CCTV cameras have been sanctioned to be installed at vantage points for improved surveillance

Find a partner,” says the bearded man standing amid 40-odd women in Cubbon Park. Some of the women are in track pants, others are in denims. Some are in saris. “Okay, look your partner in the eye. Now lift your right hand and slap.” His instructions are greeted with incredulous laughter. The women continue to face each other, and none raises her hand. Akhilesh Kumar, self-defence trainer from The Combat Guild, keeps at it till two women facing each other finally acquiesce. The slap is soft and another fit of giggles erupts. “That ...

Nikita Puri