A digital fact-checker fights fake news

For seven years, Storyful, a social media researcher in Dublin, has consulted for news outlets such as ABC and the Wall Street Journal, using a small team of reporters to try to keep those operations from embarrassing themselves online. Mostly, that’s meant fact-checking viral media in real time, making sure a video floating around Twitter really shows, say, the latest barrel bomb explosion in Aleppo—rather than a roadside bomb in Homs—before it goes into a client’s breaking-news post. Since Election Day, the team’s strategy has become more ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?