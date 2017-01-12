A digital fact-checker fights fake news

Storyful, a social media researcher in Dublin, has been a News Corp property since 2013

For seven years, Storyful, a social media researcher in Dublin, has consulted for news outlets such as ABC and the Wall Street Journal, using a small team of reporters to try to keep those operations from embarrassing themselves online. Mostly, that’s meant fact-checking viral media in real time, making sure a video floating around Twitter really shows, say, the latest barrel bomb explosion in Aleppo—rather than a roadside bomb in Homs—before it goes into a client’s breaking-news post. Since Election Day, the team’s strategy has become more ...

Bloomberg