A glorious century

As 18-year-old Aditi Ashok makes rapid strides in the world of golf, the Usha All India Ladies’ Amateur Golf Championship held its centenary edition at the picturesque Delhi Golf Club last week. The verdant greens, dotted with ancient tombs, saw a spate of women golfers tee off, drive and putt. A sari-clad Prakash Malik, mother of the former ladies’ captain of the Delhi Golf Club, Harji Malik, plays as her husband watches on Though 2016 represents its 100th staging, the tournament was first held in 1906 at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club. It was not held in ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?