Alok Chandra: Wines to make merry
A glorious century

One of India's most prestigious golf tournaments for women turned 100 this month

Shakya Mitra  |  New Delhi 

As 18-year-old Aditi Ashok makes rapid strides in the world of golf, the Usha All India Ladies’ Amateur Golf Championship held its centenary edition at the picturesque Delhi Golf Club last week. The verdant greens, dotted with ancient tombs, saw a spate of women golfers tee off, drive and putt.   A sari-clad Prakash Malik, mother of the former ladies’ captain of the Delhi Golf Club, Harji Malik, plays as her husband watches on Though 2016 represents its 100th staging, the tournament was first held in 1906 at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club. It was not held in ...

