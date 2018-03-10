A goat for our times: An excerpt from Perumal Murugan's new book 'Poonachi'

Very early in the book, the nameless old couple who rear the protagonist, Poonachi, a black female goat, have to take her to get her ear pierced and tagged. In the land of Asuras, where they live: “The regime itself arranged for the ear-piercing of its citizens and their pet animals.

When a new life was born… the authorities had to be informed.” Very economically, Murugan critiques intrusive processes used by governments, in complete disregard of citizens’ rights or privacy, to discipline and punish them. At present, in India, the Aadhaar system, which collects ...