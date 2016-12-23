A new lease of life

Rescue Foundation is giving trafficked girls and women a chance to rehabilitate

Rescue Foundation is giving trafficked girls and women a chance to rehabilitate

They come to the city in search for a good life, a better livelihood. Instead, they end up dancing in bars and entertaining clients in dingy cabins. They endure daily abuse and violence until many come to believe that life has little else to offer them. Helping these victims of human trafficking isn’t easy either. The majority are illiterate, some underage. Brothel keepers keep them under close guard; pimps keep most of their earnings. A handful of volunteers with spycams brave the violence and criminality of the red light district, posing as clients. Then, in the dim light of an ...

Geetanjali Krishna