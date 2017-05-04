TRENDING ON BS
A Snapshot of private equity activity & deals

Real estate got most investments, accounting for 37.20% of total investments in terms of deal value

Sector-wise allocations
 
Real estate attracted the most investments, accounting for 37.20% of the total investments in terms of deal value with an aggregate of $2,347.03 mn. Telecom services sector was the second, attracting $1,002.55 mn (15.89%).

Key deals last week
 
There were 8 deals worth $275.76 mn and no exits in the last six days ended May 2, 2017. Xander invested $190 mn in Shriram Properties & Infrastructure

Top five PE deals this year
 
Top five deals this year accounted for 56.15% of the total investment in terms of deal value. In the largest deal this year, GIC invested $1.8 billion in DLF Cyber City Developers for 40% stake, while KKR India Advisors and CPP Investment Board invested $946.4 mn in Bharti Infratel for 10.3% stake 

Liquidity events/exits this year

The year has seen 86 exits. Thirty  of these exits, worth $44.72 mn, came through M&As. Providence Equity sold 3.33% stake in Idea Cellular for $192.63 mn, while Khazanah Nasional Berhad sold 6.07% stake in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise for $160.06 mn

