A Snapshot of Private Equity activity & deals

Sector-wise allocations

Real estate attracted the most investments, accounting for 23.10%, in terms of deal value with an aggregate of $2,928.30 mn. Software & services was the second, attracting $2,634.16 mn (20.78%) in 2017. Banks, Telecommunication Services and Utilities were the other top Industry Groups in 2017. "

There were 8 deals worth $14.30 mn and 1 Exit worth $4.36 million in the last six days ended August 01, 2017.

Top five deals this year

Liquidity events/exits this year

There were 146 exits. Sixty eight open market exits worth $2.07 bn. Khazanah Nasional Berhad sold 10.85% stake in Apollo Hospitals for $284.17 mn, Warburg Pincus India sold 24.94% stake in Capital First for $275.41 mn, while KKR India Advisors sold 8.43% stake in Dalmia Bharat for $236.91 mn. There were 7 exits through Initial Public Offering worth $638.70 million.

The top five deals this year accounted for 41.39% of the total investment in terms of deal value. The largest one was GIC Pte, investing $1.8 bn in DLF Cyber City Developers for 40% stake, while SoftBank invested $1.4 bn in One 97 Communications for 20% stake. This is followed by $946.40 mn investment of KKR India Advisors and CPP Investment Board in Bharti Infratel for 10.3% stake.