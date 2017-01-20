A temple on the Yamuna

Geetanjali Krishna visits town of Bateshwar famous for its temples and is struck by its diversity

Geetanjali Krishna visits town of Bateshwar famous for its temples and is struck by its diversity

It’s a quiet, sunny morning in Bateshwar. There isn’t a soul in sight and the only sign of human activity one can see is a plume of smoke rising up from the top of a ravine. “It’s from a house inside the hill,” the driver says. “The old baba always cooks his lunch outside.” So off I go a steep, sandy path to the top, where the dry sand has been watered and hardened to the texture of a clay tennis court. There, under a scraggly old tree, the sadhu sits with his disciples and a couple of chillums, watching the proverbial pot boil on an open ...

Geetanjali Krishna