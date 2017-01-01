Advertising industry needs to be nimble, no time to wait and watch

Innovations across industry are driving a massive change in customer behaviour, brands need to keep pace, writes K V Sridhar A walk down the city streets after work-hours these days would depict a very different life being lived by the hardworking labour class from one even barely five years ago. Low-cost smartphones and the telecom revolution has given everyone access to a whole new world of entertainment and information. And that is creating aspiration in a section of society that was never really pulled into (or made a part of) the mainstream economy. Smartphones ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?