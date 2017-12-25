Agrochemical players in a sweet spot

After a muted first half in FY18, on account of goods and services tax (GST)-related inventory adjustments and weak international demand, agrochemicals companies are back on the Street’s radar.

It reflected in the recent rally in stocks such as Rallis and Coromondel International. Going ahead, brokerages expect improving volume and revenue growth on the back of successive good monsoons, higher minimum support prices, and policy support, which will boost farm incomes. From the various segments within this space, fertiliser players will be among the key beneficiaries, on ...