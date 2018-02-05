Airlines focus on customer grievances, image revamp even as traffic doubles

There are two sides to every story. Even as 2017 marked the year that domestic air traffic doubled in seven years and crossed the 100-million mark, it saw the image of every airline being sullied with repeated run-ins between employees and fliers.

To add to the trouble caused by skirmishes and heated verbal pow-wows, a Parliamentary Standing Committee Report has slammed the airlines for inadequate staff training, high fares and poor quality of food. With the government on its heels and an irate and vocal set of customers at their throats, airlines are putting their weight behind ...